New Wolves signing Matheus Cunha says he will prove to be a "guy who will play for the fans".

The 23-year-old striker has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid in what will become a permanent move at the end of the season.

"I'm excited to play in the Premier League, to play in Wolverhampton, and I think the most important point is that I'm happy like a kid," said Cunha.

"Lopetegui's a big coach, he has a big mentality. He told me about Wolverhampton having a big project and I believe in it a lot, and I believe in him, the players and the club."

Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League and will be able to select Cunha after 1 January.

Asked about the club's predicament he said: "The situation is not the best one. We need to take more points but I believe a lot in the club and the coach, he has many things to do here with the players and the quality of the players is unbelievable. He's a great person also and I think everything together then Wolverhampton will be where they need to be."

On his own style of play Cunha added: "I am a very humble guy running a lot for the team. The most important point in my mind is to help the team.

"You will see on the pitch a guy who will play for the fans."