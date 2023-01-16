Seagulls built on a budget
Brighton's success over Liverpool on Saturday grabbed headlines as Roberto de Zerbi's side dominated at the Amex.
At a time of the year where spending on new recruits fills airwaves and columns, football finance expert Kieran Maguire pointed to how little the Seagulls spent on the side that upset the Reds.
Maguire later tweeted that Solly March - who scored twice in the win - actually cost £10,000. Nudging a total team spend of around £31m up fractionally.
Brighton’s starting XI yesterday that beat Liverpool 3-0 cost— Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) January 15, 2023
Sanchez £Nil
Estupian £14m
Dunk £Nil
Colwill £Nil (loan)
Groß £3m
Mac Allister £7m
Lallana £Nil
March £Nil
Caicedo £4.5m
Mitoma£2.5m
Ferguson £Nil
Total £31m
Is spending well more important than spending big? #BHAFC
