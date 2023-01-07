Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock: What did the manager say?

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is disappointed at the result but accepts his team were second best.

He tells BBC Scotland: "The better team won, no doubt about it. I was really pleased with our first-half performance but really sickened to lose the goal on the stroke of half-time. That was harsh on the team. Jota was more alive to the situation. Celtic have threats all over. They push and pull you so it needs a lot of communication and organisation [to cope with it].

"The second goal was when we were were attacking and they break on us. You need to make sure you don't get countered. From then on, we worked hard. Celtic hit the bar a couple of times and my keeper has made saves, but we did a lot right out of possession and in possession.

"We've got to enjoy the build-up to the semi-final. It's our first Hampden visit in 11 years. I want them to take the good from today. I'm hoping we'll have more players available to us [after injuries]. Semi-finals...there have been bigger upsets than Kilmarnock beating Celtic."