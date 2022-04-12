Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea - Tuchel reaction

Thomas Tuchel said he was "disappointed and very proud at the same time" after holders Chelsea exited the Champions League after a classic against Real Madrid.

The Blues overturned a 3-1 first leg deficit to force extra-time in the Spanish capital before being edged out 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-final tie.

"We played a fantastic match, we deserved what we had, four goals and we had big chances to score even more," said Tuchel.

"We were unlucky and that's why we're disappointed.

"We were beaten by pure individual quality and two mistakes after ball wins, which are the most crucial moments against Real Madrid.

"In the end we were unlucky, we deserved to go through after this performance today but it was not meant to be. Luck was not on our side and you always need luck."