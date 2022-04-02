Burnley v Man City - confirmed team news

Burnley hand a first start of the season to defender Kevin Long, who replaces the suspended Nathan Collins in their back-line.

The Clarets make one other change from the side that lost to Brentford on 12 March - Jack Cork is in for Maxwel Cornet, who drops to the bench.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cork, McNeill, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Cornet, Thomas, Dodgson