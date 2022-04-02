Burnley v Man City - confirmed team news
Burnley hand a first start of the season to defender Kevin Long, who replaces the suspended Nathan Collins in their back-line.
The Clarets make one other change from the side that lost to Brentford on 12 March - Jack Cork is in for Maxwel Cornet, who drops to the bench.
Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, Cork, McNeill, Weghorst
Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Cornet, Thomas, Dodgson
Manchester City make three changes from the team that beat Southampton in the FA Cup sixth round on 20 March.
John Stones is on the bench after picking up a knock on England duty, so Nathan Ake partners Aymeric Laporte in the centre of their defence.
Ederson replaces Zack Steffen in goal and Phil Foden comes in for Gabriel Jesus in their attack.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Sterling, Grealish, Foden
Subs: Steffen, Stones, Jesus, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete.