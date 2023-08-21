We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Ian: Very lucky to beat Bournemouth, despite the red card which was a very poor decision by the referee and VAR. But being totally honest, the defending, like last season, is shambolic and even Virgil is playing poorly. Trent is not a full-back, he is a wing back so maybe revert to a back three. Klopp is to blame for not bringing in any new defenders!

Stevo: Why can’t they get the big decisions right? It’s because "clear and obvious" is being used as a way to back the referee’s decision, except in the most extreme cases. VAR should be great and should be used to get the decision right, but until "clear and obvious" is removed I don’t think that’s going to happen.

Muaz: Defence was weak at start and I cannot believe the goal we conceded in only three minutes. The reaction was stellar: Luis Diaz scored an amazing goal and then that penalty rebound goal from Salah was amazing. Even after the undeserved Mac Allister red card, Diogo Jota scored another goal. Szoboszlai was a monster on the pitch. Great debut for Endo.

Ben: What a great game. Was at the game and thought it would be a tough 90 minutes to begin with, but we pulled through and really showed we were the better side, even with 10 men. Great performance from our new men and great debut from Endo.

Bournemouth fans

Charl: What a difference! Bournemouth we’re excellent. Great to watch, well done Iraola who was tactically very good. Having two very good full-backs helps. We’re missing a ball winner in midfield such as Lewis Cook and had Semenyo stayed on instead of Moore, we might have sneaked a draw.

Clive: Considering the absences through injury, it was a great start. Unfortunately unable to maintain at present, this is the model the manager wants. Traore must be given a start in place of Billing, who must be moved on.

Brian: Looks like Bournemouth could face another season without being awarded a penalty! I suspect leading 2- 0 they would not have made some of the defence decisions they made that cost goals later on.

Stew: I'm really happy, it was a great show from the lads and a very good game. I think we are in for a really good season. The first two games have shown it's going to be a very entertaining and successful season.