We asked for your views on Hearts 4-0 defeat against PAOK in Greece.

Here’s a taste of what you had to say:

Ian: "Poor goals to lose from our point of view," who would have thought it? It’s the same old story. We were poor defensively and weak in midfield. Overrated players and overrated management team, yet we were told there were high-calibre candidates for the manager’s job.

Kieran: A truly gutless performance. After all the talk in the media this week, I’m starting to doubt this management ‘structure’. Apparently they are well prepared, but then they are playing players out of position. PAOK are a good side with a much bigger budget but no excuse for that performance. Kye Rowles is simply not good enough, consistently very, very poor.

Alfie: That was absolutely appalling! We clearly didn’t learn our lessons from Sunday. I don’t even mind that we lost, it was just the manner of the defeat that really annoys me. That’s unacceptable at a club like Hearts. We have to change things for Sunday, or else we might have to consider sacking the managers. This cannot continue!

Iain: We aren’t good enough on the ball, we give away cheap goals, we lack cohesion, discipline and tactical nous. We are too slow at everything. Several players aren’t SPFL standard, never mind European. Our signing policy is embarrassing. Other than that, things look reasonably good.

David: It’s the same old story, positive talk before the game, and then the usual basic errors away from home. It’s not good enough from both the players and the sub-standard management team, with little time left in the window to bring in and clear out poor performers.

Steve: Why is Toby Sibbick playing or even in the squad still? He is not good enough. We are playing for third in the league yet again. It’s going to be another boring season ahead. The league is so poor this year and we are falling further behind in Europe.

Alex: It was another part of the learning curve for Hearts players, coaches and fans. Big mistakes were made but PAOK are a decent side, they’re top of the Greek league, and there have been positives in both the home and away performances.