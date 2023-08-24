Mark Ogden, senior writer for ESPN, has been speaking to the Football Daily podcast from BBC Sounds about Manchester United's historic recruitment: "Manchester United have overspent on mediocre players and they get to panic at the end of the window.

"Casemiro did OK last year but people got carried away with the fact that he’s a guy that had the best years of his career. They’ve massively overpaid with Casemiro on a long contract and he’d be in his mid-30s by the time it expires and surely that £70m is better invested in a Declan Rice or a player that’s going to give you long term. Mason Mount is overpriced but it think he’ll do well for United.

"Since Ten Hag has arrived, 20 first team players have left United - 20 in three windows and that’s because United declined so much that the squad that he inherited was so bad that he had to get these players out. Not one of those players have left United and done well and that shows you that from the time at United, they were paying for sub-standard players that nobody wants.

"It’s going to take a long time to get from where they have been to where they need to be. I don’t think they can get there while the Glazers are at the club."

