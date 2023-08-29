Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Defensively Arsenal simply have to improve at home if they are to have any chance of winning the league.

The Gunners have now conceded goals in the first minute of three of their last nine home games! This is an unprecedented, unwanted record and the manner of most of the goals conceded at Emirates Stadium highlights some mental fragility in this young Arsenal team.

Manchester City conceded eight less goals at home last season and subsequently earned seven more points. City finished just five points ahead of Arsenal so improving in this area has to be a key focus for this team in bridging the gap.

The carelessness extended to Fulham's second too. Down to 10 men, Arsenal defended a corner horribly to gift the visitors a point. Defending corners poorly at home is another worrying pattern in 2023.

Arsenal are also lacking killer instinct right now. Last year as a team they over-performed their expected goals (xG) significantly over the course of the season, but in their last two games they have only managed to turn 5.2 xG into three goals.

Ultimately Arsenal must be better in both boxes if they are to mount another title charge this season.