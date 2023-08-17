Rangers track defender Edwards - gossip

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara would be perfect for Leeds United, says former Elland Road and Scotland star Ross McCormack as the English Championship club weigh up a move. (Daily Mail)

Rangers are tracking Peterborough United centre-half Ronnie Edwards, 20, with a view to a potential bid in this transfer window. (Scottish Sun)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh McAnthony reckons it's an "absolute joke" Rangers target Ronnie Edwards is still with the League One side. (Daily Record)

Former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson reckons Nicolas Raskin could be a future Rangers captain - but insists the armband should stay with James Tavernier for now. (Go Radio via Football Scotland)

