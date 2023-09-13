Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

With every respect to Hibernian - a grand old club whose supporters, incidentally, won many admirers at Villa Park for singing themselves hoarse even with their team miles behind in the second leg – it feels as though Aston Villa's European season is now about to really get going.

This is partly an accident of geography, because the adjacent ball in the play-off round draw could have sent them to the southern edge of Turkey, but the relatively short hop to Edinburgh made it a stress-free tie logistically as well as on the pitch.

As Unai Emery noted, the group-stage draw could also have been worse in that regard. Villa will fancy their chances of making sure of further progress before the longest of their journeys, to Mostar, in mid-December. Next week, they will head to Warsaw.

Can the effects of adding a European campaign to a Premier League club's fixture list be overstated? Yes, some of the journeys can be long, but the Villa players can be reasonably certain that their travels into Europe will be as comfortable as they could wish. (And positively palatial compared with - to take a famous example from the club's history - the expedition to Crimea undertaken by their predecessors in 1982.)

For many of the biggest clubs in Europe, this sort of dotting around the continent is routine, and when they pause every few weeks, their players are off with their national teams. Have boot bag, will travel.

The schedule Villa are about to begin is something they have not experienced at this level in over a decade. If they go as far as every bookmaker suggests, it will be a schedule they have never before attempted. Villa reached Rotterdam in eight games in 1982, but the road to Athens next May will involve at least 14.

Many of the players have done this sort of thing before at previous clubs, though, and their manager has proven his ability to keep clubs competitive both at home and abroad at the same time.

It is impossible for Villa not to be excited by their prospects in Europe and they're a strong enough team, club and fanbase to take on the challenge with confidence.

The tricky bit may be to keep up the same intensity for the games in between, which may not have the gloss of the Uefa label, but will often be harder.