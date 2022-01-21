BBC Sport

Crystal Palace v Liverpool: What the form shows

  • Crystal Palace have lost each of their past nine Premier League games against Liverpool, since a 2-1 win at Anfield in April 2017. Their last four defeats have been by an aggregate score of 16-0.

  • Liverpool have won their past six Premier League away games against Crystal Palace, netting 19 goals in these meetings including a 7-0 victory in this exact fixture last season.

  • Liverpool haven’t won any of their past four Premier League games in London (D3 L1), with the Reds last having a longer winless league run in the capital between November 2014 and October 2015 (5).

  • Crystal Palace have won two of their past three Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top three of the table (L1), beating Spurs 3-0 and Man City 2-0 this season. The Eagles had won just one of their previous 24 such games in the competition (D6 L17).