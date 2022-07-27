Nikola Katic's agent says the defender will be staying at Rangers following reports he had been told he could find a new club. (Express), external

Young Rangers winger Ross McAusland is attracting interest from AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town and Doncaster Rovers. (Express), external

Former Rangers player Gordon Smith believes Borna Barisic's Ibrox future will be determined by how he reacts to the club's capture of fellow left-back Ridvan Yilmaz. (Record), external

Jon McLaughlin has not been given assurances he will be Rangers' first choice goalkeeper this season. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, McLaughlin has dismissed criticism of fellow Rangers keeper Allan McGregor following some high-profile errors last season. (Herald - subscription required), external

Dundee United head coach Jack Ross has played down suggestions he will move for Rangers winger Glenn Middleton. (Courier - subscription required), external