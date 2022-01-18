Brighton v Chelsea: confirmed team news

Brighton boss Graham Potter pulls a bit of a surprise with his team, dropping forwards Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard to the bench. In come Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck.

The only other change sees Tariq Lamptey start in place of Adam Lallana, who was struggling with a knock picked up in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last Friday.

Lewis Dunk remains out with a knee injury.

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Lamptey, Gross, Alzate, Cucurella, Moder, Mac Allister, Welbeck.

Subs: Maupay, Trossard, Scherpen, March, Caicedo, Roberts, McGill, Leonard, Ferguson.