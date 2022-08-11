Further Hibs signings hinge on exits

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson is "open" to adding to his 11 new signings, but says players would need to depart first.

"There will probably have to be a couple of outs if there are to be any ins now," he said ahead of his team's Scottish Premiership game at Livingston on Saturday.

"We've probably just tickled over the budget for where we are and where we need to be. But in saying that, we're always open and there's always a little room for manoeuvre."