Your thoughts on Brentford's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Brentford so far - who should Thomas Frank buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Jeremy: Our squad is just too small to cope. We need strengthening all over the pitch - full-backs, midfielder or two and a striker to take some pressure off Toney, who has struggled to find the net in the Premier League.

Trevor: Wonderful that in my 74 years I have seen Bees in the Premier League. Need some assistance in making the chances a little easier. Eriksen may be ideal.

Callum: Think Eriksen would be a good player for us like he was for Spurs and Denmark.

Peter: We need a strong creative midfield player and also another forward in the Ollie Watkins mode to support our current two.

