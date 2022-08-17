Alex Howell, BBC Sport football reporter

A lot of the talk in pre-season and after Arsenal's first Premier League game was about the Gunners' front line and the introduction of Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus showed exactly why that talk was justified with his performance in the 4-2 win over Leicester.

The former Manchester City striker scored two goals and could easily have had a hat-trick. His first goal was an excellent piece of skill which showed his quality.

His presence brings energy to the forward areas of Arsenal’s team and he sets an example for the younger players to follow.

His link-up with Gabriel Martinelli looks to be flourishing and Arteta will hope this is just the start of a successful partnership for the two Brazilians.

After his two league games in an Arsenal shirt, what would you say to Gabriel Jesus if you had the chance? Tell us here