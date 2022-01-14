Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Claudio Ranieri will make his most important team selection calls since he arrived at Watford on Saturday at Newcastle. The head coach has key decisions to make in pretty much every position on the pitch.

He has three new signings and must decide how many debuts he gives. He also has four players back from injury and must decide whether to throw them back in.

One of them is goalkeeper Ben Foster. Does he come back into the side for such a vital match after a groin injury and replace the jittery Daniel Bachmann who has conceded so many goals recently? It seems likely.

In defence, one of his new signings Hassane Kamara is expected at left-back as the Hornets' only other option is Under-23 player James Morris. Kamara was the only new signing in the FA Cup squad at Leicester last week.

Another new signing - centre-back Samir - may have to play if Ranieri decides Kiko Femenia isn't ready to return at right-back after injury. Craig Cathcart would then have to play there (unless he risks Jeremy Ngakia) leaving a hole in the middle of defence. Christian Kabasele could be another option but the centre-half has probably been out too long to start.

In midfield there's plenty to think about. Edo Kayembe is very much needed with Imran Louza at the Africa Cup of Nations and the midfield so poor at Leicester. Ranieri may also consider Ken Sema on the left to give more protection to Kamara but that would probably then mean leaving out Joao Pedro who was Watford's best player last weekend.

In attack Emmanuel Dennis and Joshua King will return but will the head coach play just those two up top like he did against Tottenham when the Hornets went more defensive or will he revert to his usual attacking side?

The player choices will depend on the strategy: bold or conservative? Ranieri has huge calls to make on both fronts and has to get the majority of them right in the first of three vital matches in a pivotal week.