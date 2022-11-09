A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

A﻿ steady mid-table finish and a go at both cups is arguably all Leeds United supporters expected from this season.

Out of context, the first part of the equation looks to be solving itself without too much bother. After 13 Premier League games, United are 12th - with a game in hand on every club below them.

But "steady" is a widely inaccurate description of a rollercoaster third campaign since their top-flight return.

Frenetic back-to-back victories seem to have hoisted the Whites clear of the relegation zone, and head coach Jesse Marsch from the trap door - until the other side of the World Cup at least. But the unpredictability of the performances is more akin to the knockout nature of Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie at Wolves.

Where the competition fits in the grand scheme of this season may be evident in Marsch's selection, with wholesale changes expected from Saturday's 4-3 win over Bournemouth. A debut for centre-forward Mateo Joseph may well transpire after his recent inclusion in the matchday squad following a dozen goals for the under-21s.

Molineux was the scene of a chaotic comeback the last time the two sides met there. United, who had been desperately poor in the first half, overhauled a two-goal deficit to take the points against 10 men after Raul Jimenez was sent off. Luke Ayling scored the added-time winner after Marsch had lost Patrick Bamford, Mateusz Klich, Diego Llorente and goalkeeper Illan Meslier to injury... oh, and a protestor tried to to tie themselves to a post.

This is how Leeds do it, no matter how much Marsch wishes it otherwise after Saturday's nerve-shredding drama.

"I hope it doesn't continue this way. I want to try to make things simple on us - but that's not the Leeds way, I hear,” the American said.