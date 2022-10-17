Crystal Palace v Wolves : Head-to-head stats

Crystal Palace have won their past three Premier League games against Wolves, their longest-ever winning run against them in league competition.

Having kept a clean sheet in each of their past five Premier League home games last season, Crystal Palace have conceded at least once in each of their five at Selhurst Park so far this season.

Since the start of last season, Palace have registered more goalless draws in the Premier League than any other side (6), with the Eagles drawing 0-0 last time out against Leicester City.