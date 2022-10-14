Marsch said left-back Junior Firpo is fit to face the Gunners, but Pascal Struijk will still start the match because "he's playing at such a high level".

Leo Hjelde (appendectomy) is a week away from a return, Adam Forshaw (hernia) is about eight days away, Archie Gray (toe) is improving and Stuart Dallas remains sidelined. Under-21s defender Harvey Sutcliffe has damaged the ACL in his knee again.

M﻿arsch is backing Patrick Bamford to start scoring again as he regains 100% match fitness. He said: "The biggest room for improvement is in goalscoring in moments when we're on top of games. It's turning advantage into chances, chances into shots and shots into goals."

Marsch said he will be meeting with the club in a couple of weeks to discuss adding to the striking options in January.

W﻿inger Luis Sinisterra is available after suspension. Marsch said he is an essential part of the attacking set up at the club and that it has been a boost knowing he is back to face Arsenal.

M﻿arsch said Mikel Arteta is the "most underrated manager in the Premier League". He is confident heading into the match but admits it would be a "monumental achievement" to tip the game on Sunday United's way.

He said he feels he is still the man for the job and that "the fans have been incredibly generous with me".

The biggest stress he has after a five-game winless streak is keeping the players "confident, keep the belief high and focus on what's important to believe in the process and commit to it".