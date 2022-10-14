M﻿arsch on injuries, Bamford and 'incredibly generous' fans

A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

L﻿eeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Arsenal.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Marsch said left-back Junior Firpo is fit to face the Gunners, but Pascal Struijk will still start the match because "he's playing at such a high level".

  • Leo Hjelde (appendectomy) is a week away from a return, Adam Forshaw (hernia) is about eight days away, Archie Gray (toe) is improving and Stuart Dallas remains sidelined. Under-21s defender Harvey Sutcliffe has damaged the ACL in his knee again.

  • M﻿arsch is backing Patrick Bamford to start scoring again as he regains 100% match fitness. He said: "The biggest room for improvement is in goalscoring in moments when we're on top of games. It's turning advantage into chances, chances into shots and shots into goals."

  • Marsch said he will be meeting with the club in a couple of weeks to discuss adding to the striking options in January.

  • W﻿inger Luis Sinisterra is available after suspension. Marsch said he is an essential part of the attacking set up at the club and that it has been a boost knowing he is back to face Arsenal.

  • M﻿arsch said Mikel Arteta is the "most underrated manager in the Premier League". He is confident heading into the match but admits it would be a "monumental achievement" to tip the game on Sunday United's way.

  • He said he feels he is still the man for the job and that "the fans have been incredibly generous with me".

  • The biggest stress he has after a five-game winless streak is keeping the players "confident, keep the belief high and focus on what's important to believe in the process and commit to it".

  • M﻿arsch was asked about negotiations about players' contracts - Luke Ayling in particular, whose deal is up this summer - but said that is not his concern but rather that of director of sporting director Victor Orta and chairman Andrea Radrizzani. He added: "I'd rather concentrate on my personal relationships with the players."

