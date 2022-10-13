Tottenham v Everton: Head-to-head stats
Tottenham have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League meetings with Everton.
After winning three consecutive away league games against Spurs between 2006 and 2008, Everton have won just one of their subsequent 13 visits (D4 L8).
Harry Kane has scored 13 goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Everton. This includes netting six braces against the Toffees.
Richarlison scored 43 goals in 135 Premier League appearances for Everton, but is yet to get off the mark for Spurs in the competition.