B﻿ournemouth supporters will be getting an "inventive, entrepreneurial" new owner in Bill Foley should the US businessman take control of the club.

F﻿oley has been on the south coast this week, checking out the club and watching training as he continues talks with current owner Maxim Demin.

Las Vegas business expert Alan Snel told BBC Radio Solent that Foley would make a big impact on the south coast.

"﻿Whatever he dives into, he does it with quality," said Snel. "He does not just collect businesses as an ego trip. He cares about the quality of it.

"﻿He is a pure business person and has an eye for what he might perceive as an undervalued asset and then he builds it up - that's one of his specialities.

"﻿He's inventive, he's entrepreneurial and he's not a traditional sports mogul. Bournemouth would be getting more than just another guy who owns a soccer team."

