Graham Potter speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "To get a penalty and red card is a big moment. It changes the game, but then we still have to make that count. It isn't straightforward against 10 men, especially here. Any action can lead to a goal and then the crowd are up into the game again.

"I still felt we could do enough 11 v 11 but then the referee has made a decision and we had to get on with it."

Full analysis from the San Siro is available on BBC Sounds