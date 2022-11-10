Adam Blackmore, Radio Solent's Sports Editor

I think Nathan Jones is potentially a good fit, he has just got it all to do and prove.

He plays with a good identity that will go down well with the Saints' hierarchy. He can be fairly direct but I think there is a risk element appointing him as there is with any manager you appoint.

He is taking his coaching CV to another level here. We know he has done extremely well at Luton, on a small budget with a close knit and well-drilled squad where he has improved players. He is also an incredibly detailed and determined man and a passionate coach.

A lot of fans are concerned that his CV doesn’t smack of European and Premier League football and I get that but you have to give him a fair crack at the whip.

But he has got to get those Premier League players believing in him and trusting him. He has to prove himself and hit the ground running.

The important spell is this four or five weeks without a game when he can work with the vast majority of the Southampton squad and get to know them, to get his ideas across, and hope to improve on what he is doing so far this season.

He is also a very religious man and focused. I think he will put his heart and soul into the job and that is the sort of coach Southampton want. Someone on the training ground working with players day in and day out.

He has to get the respect of the players and get the results in order to get the fans on his side because he is not going to have a long tether.