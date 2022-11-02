D﻿avid Moyes says he will give some of West Ham's youngsters "an opportunity" in Thursday's Europa Conference League fixture at FCSB but has challenged his side to make it six wins from six in the competition.

T﻿he Hammers have already qualified in top spot with a game to spare but could become the first team in the history of the competition to win all six group games.

“The biggest motivation for us is that we’ve won the group and we now need to finish it off,” Moyes said. “We’re going to give some of the younger players an opportunity in the game. We’ve left the bulk of the players back home and we’re looking forward to the game.

“We’re not full of young players but there are a couple of young players that are going to start tomorrow night. We’re going to give them an opportunity, and maybe some of the others will get an opportunity as well, because in some of the other games we weren’t able to do so."

M﻿oyes said the club's "biggest priority" is now the league - where they sit 13th before a home game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

But the Scot hopes the trip to face Romania's FCSB offers £30m summer signing Nayef Aguerd the chance to get valuable minutes.

T﻿he Morocco defender made his debut against Silkeborg last week after overcoming an injury that has kept him out since signing for the club.

“We hope Nayef can play again, hopefully as long as he can," Moyes added. "We’re trying to get him back and these games have been really good for him.

“We included him the squad from the start because we hoped he might be available for the last couple of games, and that’s the way it’s proved to be. Hopefully we can get him another good part of a game under his belt.”