W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's game at Stamford Bridge

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Chelsea fans

Jared: Really poor performance from Chelsea. Potter is a step backwards and the recent flukey results are just papering over the cracks. At this rate we will finish eighth if we are lucky.

N﻿ick: A game of very little quality. Our Premier League games seem to lack quality and we still don’t seem to be any closer to having an identity. Not good to watch. Without Reece James and N'Golo Kante we are half the team.

M﻿ark: Poor game. Chelsea don’t have enough individual quality in attack to make a difference in tight games like this. Nobody is ruthless or selfish enough in front of goal. We're guilty of overplaying and passing instead of striking at goal. Poor game management in injury time allowing United to put balls into the box. Frustrating to watch.

Manchester United fans

W﻿ill: We definitely deserved much more than a point. The problem at United is our goalscoring and that was evident, but it was yet another fantastic defensive performance. Fingers crossed that Raphael Varane is OK but Lisandro Martinez is looking like he can hold his own without him. What a player.

F﻿emi: The result is a testament to the work done by Ten Hag. Earlier in the season, we lost to Potter’s old team, and to perform so well against a superior team is brilliant. No doubt last season’s version of Manchester United would have lost the game.

M﻿ichael: I do think Manchester United have improved under Erik ten Hag in being able to press teams for longer periods of time. It was also good to see them keep going forward to get the equaliser after going behind. However, we do need to be clinical in front of goal to see out games.