Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

We’re not everyone’s cup of tea – that’s for sure.

So many reasons… Delia, self-sufficiency, being from the "middle of nowhere", being uncompetitive (apparently), for deliberately trousering Premier League cash and scuttling off back to the Championship, for being unfashionable, for that "ghastly yellow and green" etc.

You get the idea.

A radio station that talks a lot of sport has been taking potshots at us for years, but this season – partly of our own making - have evolved their beef with us into what feels like (but probably isn’t) a concerted campaign.

If we lose, we’re woeful. If we win, we’re lucky. And if we draw, we’re dull and drab.

Daniel Farke’s Premier League credentials were questioned. The timing of his sacking was criticised. When we appointed Dean Smith we apparently missed a tricked by dismissing the charms of Frank Lampard.

And so it goes on.

However, Tuesday's opponents, Newcastle United - the self-proclaimed 'richest club in the world' - tick all the boxes. The ambition. The billionaire owners. The fans. The lovely Eddie Howe.

That we head to St James’ Park with the Toon still winless makes the game loaded with 'along come Norwich' potential (City fans will know what I mean). But under Smith, we go there without fear, believing we belong in the Premier League and with a chance of winning the match.

If others refuse to acknowledge it, so be it. We’ll continue to do it our way.