Brentford v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news
- Published
Hosts Brentford make two changes from their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City as Christian Norgaard returns from suspension and Sergi Canos is also restored to the starting line-up by Bees boss Thomas Frank.
Young duo Dominic Thompson and Shandon Baptiste drop to the bench, while Kristoffer Ajer, back after two months out with a hamstring injury, is also among the substitutes but Bryan Mbeumo again misses out with a calf problem.
Brentford XI: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Canos, Wissa, Toney.
Subs: Cox, Thompson, Stevens, Ajer, Janelt, Bidstrup, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Forss.
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins misses out on a return to his former club, absent from the matchday squad entirely as the visitors make three changes for the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium.
Bertrand Traore replaces Watkins, John McGinn returns from a period of isolation at the expense of Morgan Sanson in midfield and Kortney Hause comes in for Tyrone Mings, who is serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five bookings.
Ashley Young remains out with a fractured toe as Villa include 16-yeard-old defender Josh Feeney among five teenagers on their substitutes' bench.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash. Konsa, Hause, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Ramsey, Traore, Ings.
Subs: Steer, Feeney, Sanson, Iroegbunam, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, Archer.