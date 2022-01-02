Brentford v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news

Hosts Brentford make two changes from their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City as Christian Norgaard returns from suspension and Sergi Canos is also restored to the starting line-up by Bees boss Thomas Frank.

Young duo Dominic Thompson and Shandon Baptiste drop to the bench, while Kristoffer Ajer, back after two months out with a hamstring injury, is also among the substitutes but Bryan Mbeumo again misses out with a calf problem.

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Bech Sorensen, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Canos, Wissa, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Stevens, Ajer, Janelt, Bidstrup, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Forss.