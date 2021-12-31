Everton v Brighton: What happened last time they met?

Everton host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday but what happened the last time the two sides met?

The Toffees extended their unbeaten start to the season - and ended Brighton's 100% record - with a 2-0 win at The Amex in August.

Everton summer signing Demarai Gray opened the scoring with a fine individual goal just before half-time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the points from the spot after Seamus Coleman was fouled by Joel Veltman - although the striker and team-mates had to persuade Richarlison to hand over the ball with the Brazilian keen to take the penalty.

Victory extended Rafa Benitez's fine start as Everton manager to two wins and a draw in their opening three games but with both sides' form dipping since - one win in 11 for the Toffees, one in 13 for Brighton - who will triumph at Goodison?