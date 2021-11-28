Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to the BBC: "Surprised with the amount of chances we created against them. We created a few. The first half was almost impossible to play. The game against PSG was so demanding and the team gave a good performance.

"We have an incredible groundskeeper. Thanks to them we could play.

"The chances we created... it could have been three or four. The players we have out... those that came here were brilliant. All of them. We cannot forget which opponent we played. They have everything."