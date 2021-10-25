'Result underlines why Wolves are looking at mid-table'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Leeds unearthed a new, young gem in Joe Gelhardt on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, snapped up from Wigan amid their financial crisis, dragged Marcelo Bielsa’s men back into a game that was heading nowhere at Elland Road on Saturday.

A point kept Leeds ahead of Newcastle and Burnley – and out of the bottom three – but they need more invention at Norwich this weekend if they are not to land themselves in a whole heap of trouble.

Having beaten Aston Villa in the dying embers of a game seven days earlier, Bruno Lage could not be too critical of his side losing a couple of points in the same way after Nelson Semedo’s foul on Gelhardt gave Rodrigo the chance to level from the spot.

But the result probably underlines why Wolves will be a mid-table side this term rather than kicking on and pushing for a European spot.