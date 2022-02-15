Gary Gowers, Norwich City - My Football Writer, external

Just seven days ago I mentioned how the Canary nation was wallowing, after a decent January, in hitherto unknown feelings of hope. But, as they say, seven days can be a long time - especially when you support Norwich.

Such was the whooping we were given by Manchester City on Saturday, it’s taken until Tuesday for the heads of Messrs Aarons, Hanley, Gibson and Williams to stop spinning, after our back four were twisted and turned every which way by their relentless and metronomic passing.

It was 4-0 but on the balance of play could have been more. Norwich had 28% of the ball and for the expected goals (xG) hipsters, the stats read Norwich City 0.36, Manchester City 4.45.

And the worst thing? I thought Norwich played quite well and, certainly in the first half, did everything Dean Smith asked of them.

Yet, so comprehensively were Norwich outplayed, it was akin to watching a plucky non-league underdog take on a Premier League giant in the third round of the FA Cup.

If top-level sport is supposed to be about top-level competition, this wasn’t it. Sheikh Mansour has done wonders for Manchester City but has skewed what was never a level playing field into something far more grotesque.

Saturday’s ‘spectacle’ at Carrow Road was one of the most extreme cases of the haves versus the have-nots you’ll ever see, and, for us at least, was no fun whatsoever.

And next up for the Canaries? Liverpool (a). [*thousand-yard stare]