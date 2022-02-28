BBC Sport

Southampton 2-0 Norwich: Pick of the stats

Published

  • Only Liverpool (6) and Wolves (5) have won more Premier League games in 2022 than Southampton (4).

  • Norwich have a goal difference of -40 after 26 games this season (15 for, 55 against); on only seven previous occasions in English top-flight history has a team posted a worse record after 26 games (most recently Derby with -42 in 2007-08).

  • Since Dean Smith’s first game as Norwich boss on 20 November, only Watford (10) have lost more Premier League games than the Canaries (9, level with Brentford and Everton).

  • Che Adams netted his 20th Premier League goal for Southampton, four more than any other Saints player since the Scot’s first in July 2020.