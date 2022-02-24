Sean Dyche says he has "never doubted" Burnley's ability to avoid relegation, despite the Clarets spending most of the season rooted to the bottom of the league.

On how sure he is that he can save the season, Dyche said: "I’ve never been not sure.

"I’ve always believed in working to get things right.

"The league doesn’t lie and I don’t stare at it - you are where you are. There are some mistruths over a season."

The Clarets sealed their first back-to-back Premier League wins since January 2021 last night with a "powerful" 1-0 victory over Tottenham.

"It feels good. The reason it feels good is the performance levels," added Dyche.

"We haven’t lucked out - we have performed well. I would have taken two lucky wins, but it is more enjoyable when the team have earned it."