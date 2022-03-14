Plenty of positives for Newcastle

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Despite the late defeat, this was another sign of the progress Newcastle are making on the pitch. There was plenty for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to be positive about given his side were only a few minutes away from securing a point away at the current European and world champions.

Arriving at a club without a league win and with only six points from 12 matches, he began with five defeats in his first eight games in all competitions, including a humiliating home loss to third-tier Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round.

But, after spending £80m in the January transfer window, the Magpies had been on a run of eight games unbeaten, including six victories, before this narrow loss.

The visitors had defended superbly up until Jorginho's excellent ball over the defence found Kai Havertz, who showed his class to control it and then score the winner to delight the packed crowd at Stamford Bridge.