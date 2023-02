St Mirren face an injury crisis. Richard Tait (groin) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) are long-term injury concerns and have been joined on the sidelines by Alex Greive (ankle) and Scott Tanser (hamstring).

Alex Gogic, Keanu Baccus and Curtis Main are all very doubtful with various injuries.

Loan striker Eamonn Brophy cannot face his parent club while long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee) remain out for Ross County.