Hibs v Kilmarnock: Team news

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes are rated 50-50 as they bid to return from injury while Kyle Magennis is fit again.

Mykola Kuharevich is a couple of weeks away from a return from a knee problem while Rocky Bushiri and Martin Boyle (knee) remain out.

On-loan Hibs striker Christian Doidge is unable to play for Killie and midfielder Liam Donnelly will miss one more game with a knee injury.

Jeriel Dorsett and Ash Taylor are back in full training with the latter having more chance of playing. Ben Chrisene (knee) and Innes Cameron (hamstring) remain out.