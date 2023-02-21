James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Despite the recent uplift in form and performances, including a four-game unbeaten run, the calls for David Moyes to be sacked are louder than ever at West Ham.

The 2-0 defeat by bitter rivals Tottenham was the last straw for large chunks of the fanbase, who saw this London derby in particular as a good opportunity to take advantage of Spurs' inconsistency and recent poor performances.

Instead, Moyes appeared to set his side up to come away with a point and didn't look to take the game to Spurs at any point. We started well, with Jarrod Bowen going close very early on, but throughout the 90 minutes we simply did not do enough to really threaten Fraser Forster.

Quite simply, it wasn't good enough. Tottenham may be a stronger side on paper and, more often than not, losing 2-0 to them is nothing to be ashamed of.

But Sunday was a huge opportunity and it just felt like there was no appetite to truly take it - especially as we already knew results over the weekend had gone against us and increased the pressure to get at least a point and climb back out of the bottom three.

Now we face a huge home match against Nottingham Forest. Put simply, it's a must-win game - otherwise Moyes' time in east London will surely be over.