'Celtic's Johnston opts to play for Ireland'

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, the 23-year-old Glaswegian currently on loan with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, has opted to switch his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland thanks to his grandparents' links. (Irish Independent), external

Celtic, Hearts and Hibernian are among the Premiership clubs facing the prospect of being adversely impacted by the scheduling of the Asian Cup from 12 January 12 to 10 February next winter. (Scotsman), external

Celtic winger Liel Abada reveals he has been studying old videos of coach Harry Kewell in action to help improve his attacking play. (Daily Record), external

Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip.