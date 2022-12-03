Former Heart of Midlothian attacker Ryan Stevenson believes defender Kye Rowles could make the Tynecastle club £2m but that value could rise to £10m if he performs well against Argentina's Lionel Messi for Australia at the World Cup. (Record), external

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson does not expect a busy transfer window in January. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Hearts reserve goalkeeper Zander Clark is inspired by first choice Craig Gordon's work-rate and longevity. (Scotsman - subscription required), external