Laidouni, Wanyama, Ideguchi and Cho in Celtic gossip

Celtic and Wolfsburg have shown an interest in signing 25-year-old Ferencvaros midfielder Aissa Laidouni, who would be available for around £3.5m after impressing with Tunisia at the World Cup finals. (Foot Mercato), external

New Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston got fans talking with a quickly-deleted Instagram comment that teased a return to the Scottish champions for 31-year-old midfielder Victor Wanyama, his former Montreal team-mate. (Daily Record), external

Several J-League clubs are monitoring Yosuke Ideguchi's situation with Celtic and could make a move in January for the 26-year-old midfielder who has made just one start in 12 months since his transfer from Gamba Osaka. (Scottish Sun), external

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, the 24-year-old currently with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, responded to a question about possible interest from Celtic by saying he knows nothing of any links with European clubs but that it has always been his dream to face world-class players and to enter the European stage. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

