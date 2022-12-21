Wolves 'should be in the top eight'

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui should have his side aiming for the top eight, according to former Everton and West Ham midfielder Don Hutchison.

Lopetegui oversaw his first game in charge at Molineux as Wolves beat League Two Gillingham to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals but with just 10 points from 15 games they are currently bottom of the Premier League.

Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the talent in Wolves' squad means they ought to be well out of relegation trouble.

"The talent they have got from the back end of the pitch and in the middle of the park is ridiculous," Hutchison said. "They should be a top eight or top nine team so there is a lot of work to be done.

"It was not a convincing performance against Gillingham and Lopetegui will know that what they need is a goalscorer."

