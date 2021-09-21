James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Rafa Benitez will be desperately hoping for no more injuries to his senior players with several already on the sidelines. Therefore, expect opportunities on Tuesday for the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Jonjoe Kenny and Tom Davies.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Lonergan could make a debut, with Asmir Begovic covering for the injured Jordan Pickford during Saturday’s defeat at Aston Villa, while 20 year-old forward Ellis Simms could make a first Everton senior appearance after a promising loan spell at Blackpool last season, where he helped them to promotion.

Leading the line for the Blues could be Salomon Rondon – although he now appears to be first-choice striker with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured.

Everton’s bright start to the season has proved they are very capable of impressive results, but it is the depth of the squad which will be the true litmus test of their season - and that will be highlighted tonight.

QPR haven’t won since the end of August but, such is the nature of the Championship, teams probably shouldn’t be judged on form and Everton will be in for a real test.

Who should Benitez go with? Pick your Everton starting line-up