Team news: Man Utd v Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is ready to start for Manchester United after returning to the club on transfer deadline day.

Jadon Sancho withdrew from England duty with a minor injury but may play, while Alex Telles and Scott McTominay are back in training and will be monitored.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson and winger Ryan Fraser are out with respective thigh and ankle problems.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow will be assessed after recovering from Covid-19.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce says Miguel Almiron is available despite the threat of a five-day ban from Fifa after the club refused to release him for international duty with Paraguay.

That could mean Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred, who likewise had to miss his country's World Cup qualifiers, may also be cleared to play.

Who makes your Man Utd team this weekend?

Pick and share your Newcastle XI here