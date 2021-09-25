Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Sean Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche to BBC Sport: "We continue to work hard. It's a tough place to come and it's another point gained for sure."

On Chris Wood's disallowed goal: "I haven't seen it back but that's what VAR is there for."

On remaining without a win: "There were a lot of good things but we have to turn them into wins.

"We're disappointed to lose Maxwel Cornet because I thought he was performing well. He's fitting into the group nicely.

"The main thing for me is the performance levels have been good. I'm not going to be too critical, we made some great blocks in the first half but we still need to turn these performances into more than just a point."