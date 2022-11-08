Jamie Beatson, We Are Perth, external

If you think Scottish football is boring then you’re wrong, I’m afraid. What a brilliant weekend not just in the Premiership but right down the SPFL.

None more so than at Mcdiarmid Park where we saw a major upset, a goal of the season contender and yet more brilliant striker play between the reborn Stevie May and Nicky Clark. An exciting strike partnership with plenty more to come this season, we hope.

The big positive for Saints - aside from a long awaited home win over Rangers - is that there is clearly still more to come from this squad. We are glaringly missing a consistent ball winning defensive midfielder, for example. Someone in that mould with Wotherspoon, Carey, Hallberg ahead of them with the licence to go and attack could be extremely potent.

Two games remain before the World Cup break and we are on a scarcely believable three-game winning streak given the fixtures we’ve had.

Can we get at least three more points on the board this week? We’ve certainly given ourselves a platform to build on at least.