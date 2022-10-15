Analysis: Tottenham 2-0 Everton

M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Spurs’ victory lifts them onto 23 points from their opening 10 Premier League games – their highest total at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

The home side dominated the early stages but were fortunate not to fall behind in the first half, as Demarai Gray and Amadou Onana both failed to hit the target from one-on-ones with Hugo Lloris.

It was a different story in the second 45 minutes, the majority of which was spent inside the Everton half.

Kane’s penalty lifts him to within eight goals of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Spurs record of 266, while the England captain has now scored in five successive Premier League games for the first time in his career.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s late effort, which took a deflection off Alex Iwobi on its way in, put the seal on a thoroughly deserved victory which moves Conte’s team level on points with second-placed Manchester City and a point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

City travel to Anfield on Sunday, while the Gunners visit Leeds.