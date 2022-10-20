T﻿he Wolves hierarchy have "already seen improvements" since Steve Davis took interim charge of the first team, says chairman Jeff Shi.

"Steve understands the culture and standards set at this club, and we want to give him and his team clarity on their positions and allow them the best possible opportunity for success," said Shi.

"While there are no outstanding candidates to appoint on a permanent basis to the head coach position, we have complete faith in their ability and leadership to continue their roles into the World Cup break and new year.

"We have no plans to rush our search for a new permanent head coach and will not compromise in any way our approach to appointing the person we believe to be the perfect fit for our club, our squad and the role of head coach at Wolves."