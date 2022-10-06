Derek McInnes described Danny Armstrong as “different class” after his two goals helped Kilmarnock to a 2-1 win in the Premiership against St Johnstone at Rugby Park

The 24-year-old wide forward opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a 25-yard free-kick then headed in a second after the break before Saints substitute Theo Blair reduced the deficit as four minutes of added time began.

It gave the newly promoted Ayrshire side a much-needed second win in nine league matches.

McInnes said: “Every game needs those moments of quality. It was important that we got the first goal and what a goal it was. It was different class.

“I thought at first it was too far out. Fair play to him, he is always practising with a few of the lads every day after training and it came good for him and for us.

“On the back of so many away games and three defeats in a row it was important to be at home and important to demonstrate to the supporters to show that we are here and we are fighting.

“The body language, the effort, the tenacity and the ground covered was far more what I want."